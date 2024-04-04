Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 15,329 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,831,000 after purchasing an additional 863,591 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.21. 67,533,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,448,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

