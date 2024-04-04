Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,888 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $79.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,597,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307,051. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

