Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.0 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $768.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,794. The stock has a market cap of $729.80 billion, a PE ratio of 133.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $357.93 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $745.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.27.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

