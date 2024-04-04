Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,932,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 325,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 57,705 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 101,013 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 279,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 131.5% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 197,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 111,926 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLBR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.36. 34,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,499. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98.

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

