Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 209,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $471.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,801,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,571. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $465.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.16. The company has a market cap of $377.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

