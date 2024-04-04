Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2,494.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,050 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $704.88. 2,173,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $727.38 and its 200 day moving average is $648.24. The company has a market capitalization of $312.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $787.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.36.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

