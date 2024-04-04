Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $602,000 in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFAE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,799. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

