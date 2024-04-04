Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,081,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,667,000 after buying an additional 54,384 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IWY traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.45. 381,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,695. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $136.24 and a 52 week high of $197.90.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.