Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 331 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.54. 5,849,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,271,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

