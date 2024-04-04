Towerpoint Wealth LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.7% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $181.05. 123,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,657. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

