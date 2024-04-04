Towerpoint Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 10.0% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.82. 622,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,227,115. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2944 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

