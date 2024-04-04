Towerpoint Wealth LLC Has $476,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $86.54. The stock had a trading volume of 25,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,662. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average of $79.03. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

