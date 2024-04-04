Towerpoint Wealth LLC Has $665,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. David Kennon Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 74,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.96. 563,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,101. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

