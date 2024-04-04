Towerpoint Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $156.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,717. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.82. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

