Towerpoint Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.8% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.92. 270,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,700. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.