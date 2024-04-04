TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Insider Nicolas Breteau Sells 122,392 Shares

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Breteau sold 122,392 shares of TP ICAP Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.80), for a total transaction of £272,934.16 ($342,623.85).

TP ICAP Group stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 227.50 ($2.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 196.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 184.69. TP ICAP Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 140.60 ($1.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 230.51 ($2.89). The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,761.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is presently 11,538.46%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

