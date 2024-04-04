TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $1,395.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,137.73.

TDG stock traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,233.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,165. The company has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $714.98 and a 12 month high of $1,246.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,163.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,015.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total value of $9,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total value of $9,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

