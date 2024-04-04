TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,246.22

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,246.22 and last traded at $1,238.44, with a volume of 7022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,228.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,119.00.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,163.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,015.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.99, for a total value of $2,892,959.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,111,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,135,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 39,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.