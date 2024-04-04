Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $240.00 at HSBC

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at HSBC from $218.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.91. 200,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.28. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

