Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $218.00 to $240.00. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock. Travelers Companies traded as high as $231.77 and last traded at $231.46, with a volume of 45093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $229.06.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.28. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

