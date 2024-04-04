Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $73.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRMB. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,146 shares of company stock worth $822,509 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

