Truist Financial Boosts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $22.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 144,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.