Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% during the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Truist Financial by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,700,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,258,000 after acquiring an additional 740,722 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,089,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,159,000 after acquiring an additional 83,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. HSBC boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

