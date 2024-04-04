Truist Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $292.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Wingstop from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.11.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $370.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 157.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.67. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $375.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Wingstop by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

