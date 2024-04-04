Truist Financial Trims Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Target Price to $52.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $42.80 on Monday. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

