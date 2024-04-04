Truist Financial Trims United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Target Price to $28.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UCBI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Community Banks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $25.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.94. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 59.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,169,000 after buying an additional 1,322,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,552,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,560,000 after buying an additional 274,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,518,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,464,000 after buying an additional 1,117,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,553,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,249,000 after buying an additional 556,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

