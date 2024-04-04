Trust Point Inc. Acquires New Shares in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Trust Point Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 337,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

ISMD stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.46. 9,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,373. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $173.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.85 and a beta of 1.13.

About Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

