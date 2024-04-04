Trust Point Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,924 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $252,224,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,762,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,581,000 after buying an additional 2,369,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.47. 2,781,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,326,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

