Trust Point Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VO traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.67. 728,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,967. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

