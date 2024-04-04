Trust Point Inc. Buys New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,575,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,801,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MO

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.