Trust Point Inc. Buys Shares of 5,615 Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Enpro during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 61.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Enpro during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Enpro in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Enpro by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NPO stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.21. 13,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,592. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.04 and a 52-week high of $170.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.63.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.10 million. Enpro had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enpro news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enpro Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

