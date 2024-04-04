Trust Point Inc. Invests $833,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,669 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:NKE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,250,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,379,237. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $137.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.
NIKE Profile
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
