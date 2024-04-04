Trust Point Inc. Invests $933,000 in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,440 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $99,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $3,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,289,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,153,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $99,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,532 shares of company stock worth $8,116,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.14. 71,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.94. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

