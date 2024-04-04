Trust Point Inc. Invests $977,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $51,134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,553,000 after acquiring an additional 481,565 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.87. 354,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.07 and its 200 day moving average is $89.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.