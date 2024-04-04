Trust Point Inc. Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 85,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $273.36. 594,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,989. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.40. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

