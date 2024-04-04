Trust Point Inc. Makes New $781,000 Investment in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after buying an additional 1,834,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,402 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,085,000 after purchasing an additional 117,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DSGX traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $90.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.44. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.94.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.