Trust Point Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,853 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.81. 752,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,528. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

