Trust Point Inc. Purchases Shares of 33,935 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 657,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 195,785 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.68. 12,035,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,349,730. The company has a market cap of $297.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.