Trust Point Inc. Takes $805,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,696,000 after acquiring an additional 69,710 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,697,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,021,000 after buying an additional 142,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,620,000 after acquiring an additional 155,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,831,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,350. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

