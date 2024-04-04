Trust Point Inc. Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,461,000 after acquiring an additional 555,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,370,000 after acquiring an additional 108,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,103 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,238,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181,669 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CME Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $213.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,308. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.21 and a 200-day moving average of $211.10.
CME Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.
See Also
