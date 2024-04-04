Tsfg LLC Acquires Shares of 587 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,744,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,583,000 after acquiring an additional 533,051 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMXC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.58. 2,616,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,387. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

