Tsfg LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.17. The company had a trading volume of 876,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,063. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.82. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

