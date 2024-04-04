Tsfg LLC Has $49,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $101.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,127. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $136.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.83.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Read Our Latest Report on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.