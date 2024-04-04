Tsfg LLC Has $85,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $14.94 on Thursday, reaching $165.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,965,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,278,133. The company has a market capitalization of $268.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.60.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

