Tsfg LLC Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,616,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,241. The firm has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

