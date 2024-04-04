Tsfg LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.31. The company had a trading volume of 625,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,302. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

