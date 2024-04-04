Tsfg LLC Makes New $70,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,145 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,378,000 after acquiring an additional 223,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,107,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,840,000 after acquiring an additional 382,150 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,972. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

