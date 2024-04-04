Tsfg LLC Sells 111 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tsfg LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. State Street Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after acquiring an additional 489,175 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,423,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,736,000 after buying an additional 920,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,878,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,812,000 after purchasing an additional 595,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,340,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,381. The stock has a market cap of $233.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.76.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

