Tsfg LLC Sells 207 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Tsfg LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.14. 366,203 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.