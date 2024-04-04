Tsfg LLC Sells 41 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.08.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.22. 1,352,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,474. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $294.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.85 and a 200 day moving average of $254.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

